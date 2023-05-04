Truist Financial Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $456.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $346.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $354.46.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total transaction of $202,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total value of $202,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,016 shares of company stock worth $18,813,959. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

