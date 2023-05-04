Truist Financial Trims Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Target Price to $38.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $30.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

