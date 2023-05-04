TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.23 EPS.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.48. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14,124.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.