Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Tyler Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $382.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 0.84.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
