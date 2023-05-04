Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $382.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.