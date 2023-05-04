Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.16.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

