Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.16.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

