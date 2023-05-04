Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

