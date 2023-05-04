UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UPMMY. UBS Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

