Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.70.

Upwork Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of UPWK opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,840,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 532,700 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile



Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

