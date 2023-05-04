Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UBA opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $661.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 156,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

