Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

