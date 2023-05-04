Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,334 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $41,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

