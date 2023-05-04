Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,192,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 66,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

