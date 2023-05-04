Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $39,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $147.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average of $149.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

