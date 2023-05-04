Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.44

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 103032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCVX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vaxcyte by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.