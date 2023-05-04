Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Vector Capital Stock Up 2.7 %
VCAP stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.19 million, a P/E ratio of 740.00 and a beta of 0.29. Vector Capital has a one year low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 62.60 ($0.78).
Vector Capital Company Profile
