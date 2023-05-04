Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Vector Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

VCAP stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.19 million, a P/E ratio of 740.00 and a beta of 0.29. Vector Capital has a one year low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 62.60 ($0.78).

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. Vector Capital Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

