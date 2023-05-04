Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20 to $5.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $203.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $206.99.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 869.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,773,000 after purchasing an additional 273,369 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

