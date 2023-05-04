Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Mark W. Hahn Sells 455,528 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 455,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,262.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,976,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,220,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 351,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 130,487 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $4,783,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

