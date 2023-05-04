Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

VTNR stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,666 shares of company stock worth $2,547,995. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

