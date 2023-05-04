Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNRGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,666 shares of company stock worth $2,547,995 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

