Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,666 shares of company stock worth $2,547,995 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

