Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $315.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Shares of VRTX opened at $346.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $354.46. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,016 shares of company stock worth $18,813,959 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

