Victoria’s Secret & Co. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,600 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 645% compared to the typical volume of 2,766 put options.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

