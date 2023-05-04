Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Vipshop worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

