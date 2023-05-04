Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Shares of VZLA stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Vizsla Silver will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,857,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

