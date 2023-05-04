VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up to $42.98

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.98, but opened at $50.10. VSE shares last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 31,950 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

VSE Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $658.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

