VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Down 3.8 %

VSEC opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. VSE has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $59.15.

Institutional Trading of VSE

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VSE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.