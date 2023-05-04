Webster Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
Webster Financial Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE WBS opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
