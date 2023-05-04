Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.46

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.46 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 84457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.