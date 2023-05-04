WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

