WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.0 %

WEC stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.