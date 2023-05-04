WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of WEC Energy Group worth $44,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,326,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 124,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

