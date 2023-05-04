WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Bank of America

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.0 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

