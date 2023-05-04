Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SoundHound AI in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $512.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.49.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,827 shares of company stock valued at $739,193. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.