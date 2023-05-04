Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $87.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

