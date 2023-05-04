Wells Fargo & Company Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $150.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLX. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $175.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

