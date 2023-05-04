Wells Fargo & Company Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $300.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.87.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $240.92 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.05.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

