Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

