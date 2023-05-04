Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,366,650,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

WPM stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

