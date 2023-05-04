William Blair Comments on GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

GoDaddy stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,585 shares of company stock worth $1,868,841. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

