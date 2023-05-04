William Blair Comments on Terex Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Shares of TEX opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,016,000 after purchasing an additional 362,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Terex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

