William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Velo3D in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Velo3D’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Velo3D had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The company had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million.

Velo3D Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

VLD stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $392.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $45,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Velo3D by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,306,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Velo3D news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

