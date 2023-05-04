WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ DGRE opened at $22.06 on Thursday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 92,960 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.