Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

WWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Woodward stock opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

