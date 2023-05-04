Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,388 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

