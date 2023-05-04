XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $729,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 483,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XPEL Trading Up 1.1 %

XPEL stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in XPEL by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

