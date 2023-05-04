Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after acquiring an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,422,000 after acquiring an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

