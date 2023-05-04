Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 126.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

