Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.94. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,590,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,537,000 after acquiring an additional 138,623 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $2,713,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 20.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

