ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $28.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

