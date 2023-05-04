ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $30.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

ZI opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

